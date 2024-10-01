US 101 SB Closed at Jolon Road, Beginning Next Week 10.01.2024

Caltrans announced there will be a full overnight closure of the US 101 south at Jolon road, just north of Bradley, beginning October 7th.

Closures will go overnight between 8 pm and 8 am through October 10th. The closure’s purpose is to conduct a bridge improvement project on the southbound Jolon road undercrossing.

During the closure, travelers will be redirected to the Jolon road off-ramp, and then back onto the Jolon road on-ramp.

Flaggers and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers.