Van Gogh Discovery 07.15.2022

In Scotland, a curator at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art makes a remarkable discovery.

Lesley Stevenson x-rayed a painting called, “Head of a Peasant Woman” by Vincent Van Gogh. The x-ray produced a previously unknown self-portrait of Van Gogh on the back of the painting.

The self-portrait was hidden under layers of glue and cardboard on the reverse side of the painting. It shows a portrait of a man in a hat with a scarf tied around his throat.

The Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam has examined the x-ray. They say it’s almost certainly a Van Gogh self-portrait.

Van Gogh was known to reuse canvasses to save money.