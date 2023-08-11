Upcoming Paso City Council Meeting 8.11.2023

The Paso Robles city council’s next regular meeting will be on Tuesday, August 15th. Part of its consent agenda will be approving a payment to PG&E to install street lights for the south Vine bridge and road realignment.

According to the agenda report, this is part of phase 2 for the US 101/highway 46 west interchange improvements. Street lights will need to be installed along the new part of the road and bridge. The payment will be a little over 390 thousand dollars, with a 12-18 month lead time to deliver the poles. The report also states that staff is currently coordinating construction of the project, anticipating beginning in the next few months.

The meeting’s one discussion item is an approval for an application for the California community resilience centers grant program. The agenda report says that increased climate emergencies, particularly the storms earlier this year, highlighted a need for a community resilience center. The agenda report goes on to say a resilience center integrated with library and recreational activities offer practical and productive spaces to be used during climate events. The city says that the grant would provide funds for planning projects, including feasibility studies to determine centennial park’s suitability for a community resilience.