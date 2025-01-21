Vegetation Control Near Highway 229 Begins This Week 1.21.2025

Caltrans will initiate vegetation control at highway 229 this week at the intersection of highway 58 and just south of Rocky Canyon road.

From around 7 to 4 pm each day, Monday to Friday, contractors will be removing dead and dying brush and ladder fuels to reduce wildfire risks.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-February. During this time, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control.

Caltrans says delays should not exceed 20 minutes, and drivers should be aware of flaggers and workers in the area.