Vegetation Management in Monarch Grove Preserve 11.04.2025

Monarch Grove Fire Safety Cleanup

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in cooperation with San Luis Obispo county parks, will be conducting a vegetation management project at Monarch Grove Preserve in Los Osos.

SLO county parks and recreation department says hand crews will utilize chainsaws and chippers to remove dead, dying, and diseased vegetation to enhance fire safety in the area.

This removal effort is planned for multiple days starting Wednesday, November 5th, and continuing through the end of the year.

Fire crews will also be on site throughout the operation along with resource management staff to help avoid impacts to sensitive species.