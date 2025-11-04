Paso Robles City Council Reviewing Proposed Mixed Use Residential Development on Union Road 11.04.2025

The city of Paso Robles has received an application for the development of a 154-unit residential development project.

Located at 2930 Union road, the project from Covelop, Inc. seeks to develop 154 semi-attached, for sale townhouse dwelling units. Currently the zoning for this area does not allow residential uses by-right, as it is zoned as commercial-light industrial, planned development overlay.

The applicant is proposing to rezone the property to mixed-use overlay, which would allow them to continue with the development cycle. But in addition to this rezoning request, the applicant is asking the city to allocate 154 general plan surplus density units; this is part of city council resolution 20-186, which allows for a 345 dwelling unit surplus to be built within the 44,000 population planning threshold.

This agenda item is only on allowing the surplus density units, and will not approve other elements.