Vehicle Fire Into Vegetation Fire on Friday, Northbound 101 Traffic Slows 05.11.2026

Press Release Vehicle Fire

A vehicle fire on the US 101 near the 46 west led to significant traffic delays on the northbound 101 Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at about 4:04 pm on May 8th, where a heavily involved vehicle fire posed a threat to adjacent vegetation. Crews were able to “quickly stop” forward progress of the blaze, and no injuries were reported. CHP’s incident page also said that the driver managed to exit the vehicle.

Northbound traffic on the 101 slowed to a crawl, spanning from the 46 west to Del Rio road in Atascadero. Southbound traffic near the Niblick road on-ramp also slowed.