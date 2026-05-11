Sheriff’s Office Says They Did Not Recover Kristin Smart After Recent Investigation 05.11.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released a follow up statement after sheriff Ian Parkinson’s press conference on their search of Susan Flores’s home last week.

The sheriff’s office says they did not recover Kristin Smart. “Detectives will be evaluating any evidence we have recovered to aid in the investigation.” Despite not recovering her body, the sheriff’s office did confirm prior to the release that soil testing on the property did find evidence consistent with human remains.

The sheriff’s office said they are fully committed to finding Kristin and bringing her home to her family, and that no further information is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office will not be making any additional comments, and there are no new statements from Smart’s family.