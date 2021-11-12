Veterans Day 11.11.2021

Veterans Day celebrations returning to normal after the pandemic panic and government imposed shutdown. At the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero yesterday, several hundred people turned out to honor those who served in the US Armed Forces.

Bonnie Meyer and 96-year-old Max Bowery were honored as Veterans Of The Year by supervisor Debbie Arnold.

Lt. General Scott Black was the featured speaker. Black graduated from Cal Poly and served in various capacities at the pentagon and as an advisor to the president. 245 veterans were given Quilts of Valor by the Gold Coast Quilt Club.

Former Atascadero councilman Jerry Clay said he enjoyed the event. Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno also spoke highly of the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Atascadero high school student Darin Gong played Taps.

A beautiful Veterans Day ceremony yesterday in Atascadero’s Faces of Freedom.

Tomorrow, the Estrella Warbirds will also be honoring veterans at their museum near the Paso Robles airport.