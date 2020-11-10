Tip-A-Cop Drive-thru in Templeton 11.10.2020

Police and sheriff’s deputies served more than 300 dinners in a drive-thru event in Templeton to raise money for Special Olympics.

Monday night’s event at Jack’s Grill is the first of three consecutive nights for the Tip-A-Cop dinners.

Tuesday night, one will be held at the Vet’s Hall in San Luis Obispo.

Wednesday night, another will be held at Pismo Outlets in Pismo Beach.

Dinner’s for 4 are $100. That includes a bottle of local wine.

Dinners for 8 are $200. both those events are catered by Mo’s Barbecue.

All the proceeds benefit the Special Olympics in San Luis Obispo County.

At Monday’s event in Templeton, Sheriff Ian Parkinson told PRDN, “It’s a great event. Unfortunately with COVID, we had to cancel our regular Tip-A-Cop Dinners, which are the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics of San Luis Obispo County. We compromised and came up with the drive-thru and people are jumping on board.”

For more information and to order dinners, you’re encouraged to go to the Tip-a-Cop website: www.sosc.org/slocountytipacops.