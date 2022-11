Tomorrow is Veterans Day.

There will be ceremonies at the Faces of Freedom in Atascadero, and the Paso Robles district cemetery.

There will also be a community celebration at the Veterans Memorial museum in San Luis Obispo. The Veterans Day community celebration is 10-3 tomorrow at the museum in San Luis Obispo.

Also tomorrow night, the Elks in Atascadero is having a dinner to honor veterans. That’s at five tomorrow at the Elks Lodge on El Camino in Atascadero.