High School Playoffs 11.10.2022

High school football playoffs continue tonight in the north county. Both Templeton and Atascadero host second round playoff games this evening. The central section playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night because Friday is Veterans Day. It’s a holiday for public schools.

The Templeton Eagles host Corcoran tonight. Kickoff is at 7:00 Thursday night at Mike Erb field.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Madera South tonight in a second round playoff game. The Greyhounds had a bye last week. Kickoff is at 7:00 Thursday evening at Atascadero high school.

The Mission College Prep Royals host Arroyo Grande Thursday night in their second round playoff game. The Royals also had a bye last week. In the last game of their regular season, the Royals lost to St. Joseph 49-21. The Royals are the top seeded team in division III of the CIF central section playoffs. As a result, their play off games will be home games.