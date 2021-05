Vina Robles is going to reopen for this summer of 2021. The Vina Robles staff announcing tickets are now on sale for concerts including The Mavericks, Los Lobos, Train, Pat Benatar and the Beach Boys.

The Steve Martin and Martin Short Show is scheduled for August 22nd.

The first show is Joe Bonamassa, on July 31st.

Concerts returning to Vina Robles this summer in Paso Robles.