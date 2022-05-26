Vinedo Ground Breaking Ceremony 05.26.2022

A ground breaking ceremony yesterday at the future site of Vinedo, a housing development on the east side of Paso Robles off Linne road.

Warren Frace is community development. He’s been working on this project since the 80’s, although that’s coincidental. It started when he was a student at Cal Poly.

Councilman Fred Strong lives within a mile of the new development. He tells KPRL the project offers something for everyone. Groundbreaking yesterday kicks off construction. 1200 homes to go in on that property off Linne road and other property that is party of the Olson Chandler Ranch.

The project is called Vinedo. It means Vineyard in Spanish.