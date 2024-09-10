Vitalant Offering Halloween-Themed T-Shirts For Blood Drive Donations 9.10.2024

September_Halloween_SLO

Beginning September 15th, blood donors to one of Vitalant’s many upcoming drives will be awarded with a Halloween-themed T-shirt.

The donation appointment must be made through the Vitalant app to qualify. Upcoming Vitalant blood drives in the north county will be at Adventist Health in Templeton on September 19th, the Atascadero Elks Lodge on September 20th, Paso Robles Masonic Lodge on September 27th, and at Idler’s in Paso Robles on September 30th.

Donors are also able to make appointments to Vitalant’s San Luis Obispo donation center at any time, located at 4119 Broad street.

Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs blood. Donors of all types, specifically Type O, are needed every day.