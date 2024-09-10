Safe & Skilled Sisters of Education Registration Now Open 9.10.2024

The California Rifle & Pistol Association will be hosting the Safe & Skilled Sisters of Education Program once more this year.

The SASSE is a weekend event, from October 4th to the 6th, that offers women the opportunity to learn a variety of new skills and outdoor activities in a safe, non-threatening environment.

Classes include first aid, home defense firearm training, and outdoor photography. Registration for the weekend is $425, and includes three hands-on courses, all meals, snacks, beverages, plus a membership for the California Rifle & Pistol Association.

The registration deadline for SASSE is September 15th.