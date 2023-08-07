Removal of Oak Tree at War Memorial Stadium 08.07.2023

The oak tree at War Memorial stadium at Flamson middle school campus is scheduled to be removed before the first day of school.

A local arborist will work with the district to ensure proper tree removal, and district staff will save any part of the tree that is salvageable for possible mementos projects. The school district previously reported that the oak tree had significant decay detected in its supporting roots and trunk, and that a likelihood of failure is probable.

Furthermore, pruning the oak tree would require over 50% of the tree to be removed.