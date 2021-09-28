Volvo Festival 9.27.2021

More than 40 vintage Volvos visited the North County over the weekend in an event organized by SLO Rolling Central Coast Volvo Club. The Volvos arrived from far away as Texas and Southern California for the Volvo Rally. They ranged from 122s from the early 60’s to the P-1800 two seater, made famous by The Saint in the TV Show and more recent Volvos.

The Festival included a driving tour Friday through wine country with stops at Croad Vineyards and Chronic Cellars in Paso Robles.

The cars had a rendezvous at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. Sunday, they caravaned south on El Camino Real to Santa Margarita for a brunch. The cars lined up along downtown Santa Margarita to be admired by enthusiasts.

Ryan Burmaster, who is President of SLO rolling, a Central Coast Volvo Club says it’s a unique club, “We had 43 Volvos show up from all over the southwest. People come from Arizona, Nevada, and the Volvo Moose came in from Texas. We’re just stoked that we get people together.”

The Volvos hold one or two events a year. You can get more information on their website: www.slorolling.com.