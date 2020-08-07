Vote By Mail 8.07.2020

Many people are concerned about the upcoming general election.

County clerk recorder says previously 80% of voters in the county voted by mail. That will go up to 100% in the new election. So, he says it’s not a great change in California, but that’s not the case in all states

County clerk recorder Tommy Gong says the county is looking for workers during the election. He says about half of the workers in the previous election say they are not available in the general election due to the coronavirus.

Anyone who is interested in working at the election is encouraged to contact Tommy Gong. We’ll have more on those jobs coming up money here on KPRL.