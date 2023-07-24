USDA Grants Available to Rural Communities 07.24.2023

Federal grants to help rural and tribal communities repair water infrastructure damaged by presidentially declared disasters or storms in 2022 are now available.

The USDA is making over 247 million dollars in grants available through supplemental disaster funding under the consolidated appropriations act of 2023. The funds will remain available until expended, and will be be used in several counties and areas, including San Luis Obispo.

Information on how to apply for these grants, and resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance can be found at the us department of agriculture’s website.