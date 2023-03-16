Weather 03.16.2023

Another day to dry out and examine the damage from the recent rain storms.

Although the water level remains high on the Salinas, Estrella and Huer Huero rivers, it’s dropping in creeks and tributaries, so we’ll see the river flow recede in the next few days.

During that two day rain storm, Rocky Butte over near Cambria received 5.75 inches of rain.

The hills west of Atascadero recorded just over four inches.

Las Tablas, south of lake Nacimiento recorded 3.3 inches.

Templeton 1.8 inches.

Shandon 0.7 inches.

A lot of rain in the north county, but now we’ve got a few days to dry out.

More on the weather coming up.