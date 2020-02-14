Weather 2.14.2020

Sunshine through the Presidential weekend. Today, Valentine’s Day will be foggy in the morning hours, then sunny in the afternoon. Then sunshine through the three day Presidents Day weekend, and all the way through next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the low 70’s. Basically no rain in the forecast.

In fact, now the US drought monitor is saying we have moderate drought conditions. All but the north coast of San Luis Obispo county is abnormally dry. Same holds true to the south of us. Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties are all dry.

The drought monitor data indicates more than 50% of the state of California is abnormally dry or experiencing moderate drought conditions. The good news is that reservoirs in the county remain near capacity. Santa Margarita lake is 83% full. Lake Nacimiento 52% of capacity. Whale Rock reservoir near Cayucos is 84% full.