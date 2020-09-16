Weather and Fire 9.16.2020

Forecasters say we’ll see warmer temperatures today, up into the mid 90’s in the north county. Then it wills tart cooling off tomorrow.

The smoke and haze from the Dolan fire will continue. The fire continues to grow. It’s burned more than 119 thousand acres. It remains 40% contained. More than 800 fire fighters are on the coast, just south of Big Sur. Meanwhile, the fire has been moving easterly, that’s why the command center was moved to King City. That fire started back on August 18th.

