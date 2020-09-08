Weather & Fire 9.08.2020

Labor day weekend broke records for hot weather in the county. After hitting 117 Sunday in Paso Robles and 115 in Atascadero. The high temperatures yesterday, dropped to 111 in Paso Robles and 109 in Atascadero.

Anther big drop today. We’ll see highs near 100 in Paso Robles. 94 the forecast high in Atascadero.

San Luis Obispo saw the temperature reach 116 Sunday. And it was not coincidental a brush fire broke out in the hills just south of Bridge street. People had to evacuate in a hurry in the area around south street and Stoneridge Trail. Fire fighters stopped that wildfire at about 50 acres.

Over on the north coast, the Dolan fire grew to 36 thousand acres. It remains 40% contained. The hot weather over Labor Day weekend exacerbated that Dolan wildfire burning in steep terrain along highway one just south of Big Sur.