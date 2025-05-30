Weekly Project Report For Paso Robles 5.30.2025

Weekly Project Update may 30th

Paso Robles public works has released another weekly project report.

Pavement striping for Golden Hill road have been completed, which finishes the entire project from Ardmore to Rolling hills.

For Creston corridor repairs, traffic signal poles at Walnut and Bolen drive are on schedule for installation at the end of June. Paving is scheduled for the end of July.

Pavement striping for the Serenade/Brahma neighborhood is scheduled for June 9th through the 10th. Traffic control will be in place throughout neighborhoods during paving.

Handrails for pedestrian improvements at the Paso Robles event center are scheduled to be installed beginning June 2nd through the 6th.