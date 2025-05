After spending twenty years in office, supervisor Bruce Gibson announced he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Gibson announced this decision in an official newsletter yesterday. In the newsletter, he simply states his reason for not running for re-election is: “it’s time.”

Gisbon said he will have more to say about it in the coming months. Gibson also said he is not retiring, and that he will pursue a different role that can focus on specific public issues.