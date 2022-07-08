Will & Living Trust 07.08.2022

Do you have a will or living trust?

If you were struck by a meteor today, are your legal affairs in order?

Cristina Mendoza is with We Help You Legal. She says they do a lot of wills and living trusts for people.

So, in the case of divorce, if you have a lot of assets involved, you are advised to go to an attorney who can help you do that legally.

We Help You Legal is located on tenth street. Just off Spring street near the courthouse in Paso Robles.