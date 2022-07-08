SLO Co Covid Update 07.08.2022

San Luis Obispo county health department reports 10 people with covid died over the last month. They say it relates to a surge in BA.5 omicron variant. State health officials say every county in the state is experiencing high levels of community transmission.

San Luis Obispo county is reportedly at a “medium” community level.

The health department says a total of 59 thousand people in the county have tested positive for covid since March of 2020.

Some of those had it more than once.

They don’t say how many people who were vaccinated have come down with covid.

Or how many of those vaccinated have died.