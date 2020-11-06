Window Smasher Arrested 11.06.2020

A 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the windows being broken early Tuesday morning in downtown Paso Robles. Joel Domingues is a local transient. He had recently been staying at the Borkey Flats campground on River road. When contacted about smashing the windows, Dominguez confessed to the crimes.
He has now been arrested 6 times this year for exactly the same thing.
