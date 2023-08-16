Wine Country Alliance Launches New Wine App 8.16.2023





The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance has announced the launch of a new mobile application: Paso Wine App.

The free application serves as a comprehensive guide and planning tool for visitors through Paso Robles’s wine country.

Executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Joel Peterson, said the app features nearly 300 businesses, including wineries, restaurants, and lodging partners. The application uses up to 40 filters for search criteria, and remains accessible while offline after the app has been downloaded to ensure confident navigation through the backroads of Paso wine country.

The application’s development was a collaborative effort with the Wine Country Alliance partnering with Provindre and Kraftwerk Design.