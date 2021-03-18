SLO Co Covid Update 3.18.2021

The county health department reports only 21 new coronavrus cases yesterday. In total, just over 20,000 San Luis Obispo county residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

No deaths reported. So far, 253 people with coronavirus have died in the county, but the county does not report what other health issues these people faced.

World wide, 2.68 million people with covid have died. During the swine flu epidemic of 1916, between 50 and 100 million people died. They’re not sure because health officials did not have access to remote areas of Africa, Maylasia, China and other third world countries.

If you’d like to get tested or get a vaccination, you can make an appointment at emergencyslo.org.