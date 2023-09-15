Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Cambria General Store 9.15.2023

The Cambria General Store reportedly sold a 5 million dollar lottery scratchers ticket in early August.

Recently representatives from the California lottery decorated the store with some signs to indicate they are a store with a winning ticket. Currently the identity of the winner has not been announced.

Carolyn Becker, lottery deputy director, says that the lottery system takes weeks to verify the winner. Becker says a California lottery law enforcement officer conducts an interview that involves questions about the point of sale for the winning ticket, and validating the lottery can take up to six weeks.