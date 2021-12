Atascadero is gearing up for one of the biggest events in the city all year.

Winter Wonderland is tomorrow night in downtown Atascadero. Assistant city manager Terrie Banish tells us there will be 75 tons of ice moved into the downtown area to construct a huge slide.

That’s Friday night from 5-9 in downtown Atascadero.

That’s a big event. Usually, it’s one of the biggest events in the county. And it’s free!