Some drizzle this morning in the north county, but we’ll see sunshine this afternoon. Then mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

Then, Monday, we’ll get some serious rain. Forecasters now saying we’ll get over an ince of rain on Monday. And another three tenths to half inch on Tuesday, depending on the location.

So, enjoy the sunshine this weekend, and be relieved rain is on the way. We’ll have more on the weather forecast coming up.