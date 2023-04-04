Workshops at Paso PD 04.04.2023

Last night the city police department conducted two workshops on gangs, drugs and social media. The first in Spanish attracted about 40 people. The second workshop which was conducted in English.

Two bilingual officers within the department presented a multi-media show with pictures of gang tattoos, and stories of predators being prosecuted for grooming victims on the internet.

After the English presentation, police chief Damian Nord told those in attendance that there is a problem with drugs and gangs in the Paso Robles public schools, and talked about the police effort in that regard.

The workshops were attended by several school board members and city council member Chris Bausch.

Both candidates for the Paso Robles school board attended the workshops last night.

Candidate Kenneth Enny is fluent in Spanish, having worked in South America while serving in the US marines.