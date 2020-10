A man in Santa Margarita celebrated his 107th birthday yesterday.

Henry Barba had a drive-thru birthday celebration with friends and family. Barba was born in 1913. He survived the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, which was far deadlier than Covid-19. He also endured the Great Depression.

Barba served in the US Army from 1939 to 1942.

Barba says the birthday parade was a surprise.