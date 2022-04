The white crested laughing thresher from Southeast Asia, welcoming visitors to the Charles Paddock Zoo for Spring Festival.

This morning at eleven, a special public feeding at the zoo, and because of the danger involved, it’s going to be performed by the zoo’s director, Alan Baker. The alligator feeding is at eleven this morning at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

The Spring Festival at the zoo continues through next week at the zoo in Atascadero.