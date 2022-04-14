King City Walking Tour 04.14.2022

How much do you know about the history of King City, our northern neighbor.

Next week, two King City historians are going to conduct a walking tour of the city to tell stories about its past.

You can call the King City Chamber of Commerce for more information about the walking tour to be conducted by John and Karen Jernigan.

They’ll talk about King City’s connection to writer John Steinbeck, librarian Julie Silva Dahlen and many other illustrious former residents.

They may share the legend of Matching Mary, the young girl who always coordinated her school clothes, and how she found her match in Paso Robles.

Again the King City walking tour is 10:00 am Saturday morning April 23rd, but you’re encouraged to make reservations.