100 Yr Anniversary of Public Health Dept Commemorated by Supervisors 11.01.2023

The county board of supervisors approved a resolution recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the San Luis Obispo county health department.

The resolution recognized the department’s efforts of protecting and promoting health throughout the decades, such as the influenza vaccine in the 1940’s and the “greatest rabies epidemic” in the 1970’s.

Some members of the public, however, expressed their dissatisfaction with the public health department, notably the handling of the covid-19 pandemic. Members in public comment asked for future resolutions or agenda items for the board, such as declaring all businesses as essential and leaving masks up to choice, removing Penny Borenstein from office, and one member asking for the discontinuation of the public health department.

Following public comment, the board congratulated and thanked the health department for their years of services to the county.