12-Year-Old on E-Bike Sustains Major Injuries in Collision 05.13.2026

A 12-year-old child was injured this weekend during an incident involving a vehicle and an e-bike.

The San Luis Obispo police department says it occurred on Saturday, May 9th at about 4:30 pm at Devaul park near Spooner drive and Welsh court. Police say the injured child was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

“The child sustained major injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being flown out of the area due to the significant nature of their injuries,” the department says. The child has undergone several surgeries, and is currently in stable condition in an out-of-area trauma center.

The involved vehicle driver is a San Luis Obispo county resident cooperating with the investigation.