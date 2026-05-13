Live Fire Training at Camp Roberts 05.13.2026

News Release – MAY12 – Camp Roberts Burn

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will begin its prescribed burns with Camp Roberts national guard base and air pollution control agencies today.

Burns will go from May 13th through May 15th, and then again on May 20th through the 22nd. These burns are part of a specialized training program for Cal Fire personnel from across the state.

Residents in the San Miguel, northwestern Paso Robles, and surrounding areas, should expect to see smoke during training operations.

A reminder that prescribed burns are also scheduled to occur through May 21st near Camp Roberts as well, with the largest proposed to occur on the 19th, up to 12,000 acres.