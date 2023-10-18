2 Cases of West Nile Virus in SLO County 10.18.2023

The San Luis Obispo county health department announced that it has confirmed two cases of West Nile virus in residents of the county.

Health officials say that this news does not highlight a major risk to the public. The department says that west nile virus is commonly spread to humans and animals by mosquitoes, though most people do not experience any symptoms.

The risk of serious illness is higher for people over 50 years of age, and with certain medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

As part of prevention, the department advises clearing or draining standing water around homes to prevent or eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

More information about west nile virus activity in California is available at: westnile.ca.gov.