Paso PD Make Arrests For Child Porn & Weapons Violations 10.18.2023

The Paso Robles police department released a statement yesterday about a search warrant arrest made late last week.

On Thursday, the police department served warrants at two separate locations to recover evidence related to possession of child pornography. The locations were on the 4200 block of Aerotech Center Way and in the 100 block of Cardinal Way.

The department says that during the execution of both warrants, detectives recovered numerous electronic devices, and stumbled on a cache of over 100 illegal assault weapons at one of the locations.

Police made two arrests for the weapons and child pornography charges, though they do not have any information at this time that the suspect(s) were manufacturing the material.