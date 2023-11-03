2 CC Fire Departments Awarded New Wildfire Safety Funding 11.03.2023

The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation, has awarded wildfire safety grants to two local fire departments on the central coast.

The city of San Luis Obispo and Lompoc fire departments have both received grants to help the communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response programs. The San Luis Obispo fire department has received 14 thousand 620 dollars, and the Lompoc fire department received 20 thousand in funding.

The funding for the city of San Luis Obispo will be used for vegetation management and fuel removal projects in the community.