The Atascadero police department said that yesterday morning, they alongside the San Luis Obispo police department, served search warrants at three locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

The warrants were for an investigation related to the distribution of child pornography. Detectives arrested 29-year-old Bryce McGhie of Atascadero, and 31-year-old Rion Page of San Luis Obispo for possession and distribution of child pornography.

They were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.