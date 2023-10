Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*Discuss the assault on Paul Flores and the assailant’s past, including the murder of his cellmate – The I-5 strangler. I will have multiple former inmates talking about prison yard justice.