2 Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies in Atascadero 11.29.2023

The city of Atascadero will be holding two ribbon cutting ceremonies in early December for the completion of the Santa Lucia bridge and the Via avenue bridge.

The ceremony for the Santa Lucia bridge will be this Saturday, December 2nd, at 8:30 am. The project replaces a bridge built in 1926 with a new 75-foot long, 36-foot wide concrete slab bridge.

Coffee and refreshments will be served. Immediately following the ceremony for the Santa Lucia bridge, city council will head for the Atascadero lake for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Atascadero lake park pier and pathway.

Next week, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for Via avenue bridge on Wednesday, December 6th, at 12:45 pm.