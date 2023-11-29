Paso Man Sentenced to 50 Yrs for Sex Acts w/Children 11.29.2023

Earlier this year, 33-year-old Paso Robles resident Eric Allen Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sex acts with children under the age of 10.

The district attorney’s office announced yesterday that he has been sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison based on his guilty plea. His crimes occurred in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022, involving two separate children under the age of 10.

Deputy district attorney Kristin Barnard commended both victims for having the strength to speak up. The case was investigated by the Paso Robles police department with assistance from the district attorney’s office bureau of investigation.