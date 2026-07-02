20-Year-Old Drowns at Lopez Lake 07.02.2026

Emergency officials have confirmed a second drowning at Lopez lake this year that occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday, witnesses reported that a man was swimming with his friends at the lake at about 4:15 pm, when he appeared to be in distress and went underwater. Boaters were able to locate the man and pull him out of the water, and he was identified as 20-year-old Nathan Martinez of Santa Maria.

The county sheriff’s office says CPR was performed on Martinez, and he was taken to a local hospital, later pronounced dead.