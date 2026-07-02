Candidate Filing Period For November 3rd General Election Begins July 13th – 07.02.2026

The candidate filing period for the November 3rd general election in San Luis Obispo county will open July 13th, and run through August 7th.

The clerk-recorder’s office says that the filing period will extend for 5 days for any office in which the incumbent does not file. The general election includes offices for candidates advancing from the primary, as well as numerous offices throughout the county, including school board members, CSD’s, and special district offices.

The clerk-recorder’s office says that candidates must schedule an appointment before nomination documents can be issued. After an appointment is made, candidates will receive a packet of forms by email to complete and bring to their scheduled appointment.

The filing deadline for write-in candidates is 5 pm on October 20th.